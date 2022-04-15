Natural calamities: PRCS to hold training sessions

KARACHI: Following warnings of severe weather conditions, especially heat waves, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is going to start training sessions for journalists, civil society representatives, and citizens next week to deal with any natural calamity and disaster, PRCS Sindh officials said on Wednesday.

Addressing to journalists at the Karachi Press Club, Kanwar Waseem, Provincial Secretary of Pakistan Red Crescent said that following the climate change and severe weather warnings, particularly heat waves the PRC-Sindh, in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), will train civil society organizations, journalists, citizens, and volunteers on alternate days each week at the Red Crescent Training Institute in Clifton Karachi

Waseem said the PRCS was highly committed to provide basic health and first-aid facilities to the maximum number of people in the country to deal with emergencies. He added that training sessions already conducted during have helped the authorities and people to deal with emergencies effectively.

He said that the first-aid training was very important for media practitioners in the field or at home, adding that accidents, bomb blasts, and other emergencies were frequent, and generally, journalists were the first to arrive at the scene after any accident.

KPC Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti thanked the PRCS for its efforts to train people to deal with emergencies, saying that the PRCS had been conducting training sessions for journalists for the last 10 years.

Secretary KPC health and environment committee Muhammad Waqar Bhatti said that many of our journalists have provided first-aid to fellow journalists and common people after getting trained by the Red Crescent trainers.

He urged the PRCS Sindh to continue these training sessions.

PRCS Sindh Media and Communication Officer Muhammad Aftab Madni and senior journalist Nazir Laghari also spoke.

