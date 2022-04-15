KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 14, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
604,564,370 288,082,438 13,645,930,213 6,682,516,449
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 917,565,253 (1,034,090,477) (116,525,224)
Local Individuals 11,192,888,135 (10,619,485,747) 573,402,388
Local Corporates 3,959,744,418 (4,416,621,582) (456,877,164)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments