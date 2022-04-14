ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Spot Paris wheat rallies again as Egypt buys French wheat

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

PARIS: Front-month wheat futures on Euronext extended a rally on Wednesday to a new one-month high, as a large purchase by Egypt provided an unexpected boost to France’s end-of-season export prospects. May futures, the last position for trading the 2021 crop, settled up 0.9% at 403 euros ($438.54) a tonne, after earlier climbing to 409.50 euros, its highest since March 7.

The front-month contract had already surged 5% on Tuesday as Egypt’s announcement of a tender limited to European origins and concern about a protracted war in Ukraine supported prices.

New-crop December settled up 0.2% at 365.25 euros, consolidating after earlier reaching a fresh contract high at 369.25 euros.

In its import tender that closed on Wednesday, Egyptian state buyer GASC booked 240,000 tonnes of French wheat, along with 50,000 tonnes of Bulgarian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat.

The purchase, which sought shipment for late May and early June, marked GASC’s first purchase since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which disrupted Black Sea grain flows and sent international prices soaring.

The large volume of French wheat bought by Egypt surprised traders after French supplies were expected to miss out on an estimated 120,000 tonne purchase by Algeria on Tuesday, with cheaper Bulgarian and Romanian supplies tipped by traders to fill the Algerian order.

Farm office FranceAgriMer had earlier on Wednesday cut its monthly forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season, citing uncompetitive prices.

Export sentiment in Germany was also boosted by Egypt’s tender, despite the importer passing on a rare offer of German wheat.

“The export market is taking on a new shape as the war in Ukraine continues and sanctions hit Russian exports,” one German trader said, noting recent sales of German wheat to private importers in Egypt.

One ship sailed from Germany in recent days with about 60,000 tonnes for a private buyer in Egypt, traders said. This followed another ship which sailed from Germany in March with about 50,000 tonnes for Egypt.

