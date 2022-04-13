ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks steady ahead of ECB meeting

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

European shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested glum inflation data and its impact on the upcoming earnings season ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, while commodity-linked sectors gained on supply worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat, with retail stocks and defensives such as real estate sliding between 0.2% and 0.6%, while oil and mining shares rose.

“When investors see high inflation figures, they look to put money into companies that thrive in an inflationary environment, such as miners,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Crude prices extended gains after Moscow said peace talks with Ukraine had reached a dead end, feeding worries about tight supplies.

European stocks fall as healthcare and banking sectors suffer losses

A gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose above 2.40%, scaling a 10-year peak and far above the ECB’s 2% target, according to data from the central bank, which is due for a policy meeting on Thursday.

European stocks were lacking direction with the meeting likely to set the tone for the weeks to come, said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at brokerage XM.

“The ECB will decide whether to provide a timeline on when interest rates will begin to rise amid soaring prices, but even if it adopts a somewhat more hawkish stance than anticipated, it will not be able to match the Fed’s rhetoric.”

While no major policy action is expected on Thursday, money markets are pricing in about 70 basis points of tightening by December. Investor worries over rising rates have roiled global markets in recent sessions.

The STOXX 600 has recovered from the sharp losses in March, but has been trading in a tight range ahead of the first-quarter earnings season.

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco fell 2.0% after warning of a drop in profits this year due to surging inflation.

Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase & Co’s first-quarter profit slumped 42% as dealmaking slowed and credit losses rose.

But analysts expect profit for STOXX 600 companies to rise 25.1% in the first quarter, as per Refinitiv data, up from 20.8% seen at the start of April and 15% at the start of the year.

EDF advanced 2.4% after a report stated France is considering restructuring plans for the debt-laden power firm that include full nationalisation followed by the sale of its renewables business.

Telecom Italia (TIM) gained 3.0% after reports French telecoms group Iliad was interested in making an offer TIM’s domestic consumer service business.

European shares pan European STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks steady ahead of ECB meeting

Will request China to incorporate KCR into CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Miftah Ismail likely to be named finance chief: report

Pakistan rejects 'unwarranted reference' in India-US statement

Rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar, appreciates to 181.82

SBP says will now observe six-day working week

Expect continuation of healthy military-to-military relations with Pakistani armed forces: Pentagon

Profit-taking witnessed at PSX, KSE-100 falls 0.52%

US Treasury Secretary warns China over its stance on Russia

Outlook for Afghan economy 'dire' as household incomes shrink: World Bank

Oil prices extend gains with falling supplies in focus

Read more stories