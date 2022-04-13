PSP to hold power show in Liaquatabad on May 15

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party President Anis Kaimkhani on Tuesday said PSP will demonstrate its public strength on May 15 in Liaquatabad, which will determine the political future of Karachi.

He said that political parties present in the parliament can sit in assemblies all day and night for their own power struggle, but when it comes to public welfare and resolution of public problems, they do not bother to appear in the assembly even for years.

Politicians have taught Article 5 to public but Articles 9 to 25A of the Constitution of Pakistan which ensures the rights of the people, these provisions are not only violated every day but also they are not ready to even talk about these even once. For the last one and a half months, the only thing that has been happening in the country is who is coming to power and who is leaving. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House.

It seems that there are only 500 families in Pakistan, some of whom were in opposition before, now they are in government and those who were in government are now in opposition benches. No one cares what torment the common man is going through.

The poor have reached the lowest level of poverty; they do not even have money for sehri and iftar. If the new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif continues to please the allies and does not carry out constitutional reforms, then the country will not go ahead.

Members of Central Executive Committee and National Council were also present on the occasion, while PTI, PPP, MQM and Jamhoori Watan Party workers joined the PSP in large numbers.

Kaimkhani further said that the people should vote for the party which would amend the constitution and empower the people.

Syed Mustafa Kamal has demanded 3 constitutional amendments to move the country in the right direction. Elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies should be made conditional on local government elections. Like the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, the powers and departments of the mayor should also be enshrined in the constitution. Ensure the issuance of PFC Awards in the style of NFC Awards.

Pak Sarzameen Party will take full part in the next elections. Forms are available on Pak Sarzameen Party’s website. Anyone from across the country who wants to contest from PSP platform can apply.

