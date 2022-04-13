ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSP to hold power show in Liaquatabad on May 15

Recorder Report 13 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party President Anis Kaimkhani on Tuesday said PSP will demonstrate its public strength on May 15 in Liaquatabad, which will determine the political future of Karachi.

He said that political parties present in the parliament can sit in assemblies all day and night for their own power struggle, but when it comes to public welfare and resolution of public problems, they do not bother to appear in the assembly even for years.

Politicians have taught Article 5 to public but Articles 9 to 25A of the Constitution of Pakistan which ensures the rights of the people, these provisions are not only violated every day but also they are not ready to even talk about these even once. For the last one and a half months, the only thing that has been happening in the country is who is coming to power and who is leaving. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House.

It seems that there are only 500 families in Pakistan, some of whom were in opposition before, now they are in government and those who were in government are now in opposition benches. No one cares what torment the common man is going through.

The poor have reached the lowest level of poverty; they do not even have money for sehri and iftar. If the new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif continues to please the allies and does not carry out constitutional reforms, then the country will not go ahead.

Members of Central Executive Committee and National Council were also present on the occasion, while PTI, PPP, MQM and Jamhoori Watan Party workers joined the PSP in large numbers.

Kaimkhani further said that the people should vote for the party which would amend the constitution and empower the people.

Syed Mustafa Kamal has demanded 3 constitutional amendments to move the country in the right direction. Elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies should be made conditional on local government elections. Like the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, the powers and departments of the mayor should also be enshrined in the constitution. Ensure the issuance of PFC Awards in the style of NFC Awards.

Pak Sarzameen Party will take full part in the next elections. Forms are available on Pak Sarzameen Party’s website. Anyone from across the country who wants to contest from PSP platform can apply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pak Sarzameen Party Anis Kaimkhani PSP power show

Comments

1000 characters

PSP to hold power show in Liaquatabad on May 15

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign

Govt change peaceful, but raises near-term policy uncertainty: Fitch

MoU signed with China on economic, trade cooperation WG

Failure to buy LNG from spot market: Gas crisis set to simmer in summer

PM abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices

Suri claims ‘threat letter’ received by SC

Presentation to PM being finalised by FBR

$30bn financing needs in FY23: Miftah underscores need for ‘restarting’ IMF programme

Govt’s policy directive: Jazz signs renewed licence with PTA

N-power plants set up by China face financial problems

Read more stories