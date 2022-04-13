CS reviews arrangements at Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Ramazan bazaars at Shadman and Wahdat Road to review the arrangements.

He inspected various stalls and inquired from the customers about the quality, availability and prices of items. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, the people informed the chief secretary that good quality items are available in the Ramadan bazaars at discounted rates.

On this occasion, the chief secretary directed the authorities that there should be no shortage of anything including flour and sugar. He said that provision of maximum relief to the common man is a priority during Ramadan and administrative officers should perform their duties in a dynamic manner.

The chief secretary said that Ramadan bazaars and price control measures were being reviewed on a daily basis. He directed the officers to keep a close watch on the prices as well as the quality, demand and supply of daily-use items.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid briefed the chief secretary that demand of some commodities is higher due to subsidy on selected items in Ramadan bazaars. He said that the number of counters has been increased at those stalls facing rush of buyers while separate counters have also been set up for the elderly and women.

