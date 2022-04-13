Complaints against Wapda to be heard today

PESHAWAR: Imran Khan, Investigation Officer at Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Dera Ismail Khan, will hear the complaints of consumers regarding Wapda made to the Federal Ombudsman on Wednesday (today) at 11 am in Civil Defence Office, Bannu.

Investigation Officer Imran Khan will issue orders for redressal of legitimate grievances, according to an official communiqué here on Tuesday.

According to sources, PESCO officials send monthly bills to customers for additional units in terms of detection, overbilling and lack of average which are sometimes not rectified at the local offices of WAPDA and the competent PESCO authority is unable to resolve these complaints.

