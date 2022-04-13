Around 1,650 POLs of apartments issued to govt employees

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Works issued over 1,652 Provisional Offer Letters (POLs) of apartments to the government employees for the Kashmir Avenue apartment scheme, G-13, Islamabad.

Out of the total, 796 POLs were of the A-Category, while 857 of B-Category, an official of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) told APP.

The official said the provisional allotment of 184 houses had been cancelled due to non-payment of dues.

He said the transfer of Kashmir Avenue (G-13) apartments would be opened subject to clearance of outstanding dues not less than 23 percent of the total cost of apartment, allocation of apartment number through balloting and verification of service particulars from respective departments of the allottees.

The official said the groundbreaking of 56 kanals land for housing project was held in April, 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the project aimed at providing housing facilities to the Federal Government Employees. It consisted of three towers, each with three basements, ground plus twenty one stories.

To a question, he said the province-wise detail of allotment of government accommodations were not maintained with Estate Office. Rather they were maintained on the basis of quarter number and date of allotment.