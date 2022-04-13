KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 12, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
613,717,802 324,378,391 15,777,168,496 8,018,645,146
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,120,005,867 (1,281,648,655) (161,642,787)
Local Individuals 12,383,972,969 (11,759,934,675) 624,038,293
Local Corporates 5,327,172,508 (5,789,568,014) (462,395,506)
