PTI lawmakers submit no-confidence motion against AJK PM

Days after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) legislators in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, reported Aaj News on Tuesday.

The no-trust motion, submitted by AJK Finance Minister Majid Khan in the assembly's secretariat, was signed by 25 lawmakers, including Majid Khan, Ali Shan, and Akbar Ibrahim. The disgruntled members have nominated PTI’s Tanveer Ilyas Khan as the new premier.

The MPs have also submitted a requisition to summon the assembly within 14 days for voting on the motion which has to be conducted between three to seven days after summoning the session.

Currently, the PTI is in majority in the AJK Assembly with 32 seats, including three reserved seats in the House, while the Pakistan People’s Party holds 12 seats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz seven and the Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party and the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference one seat each.

It is to be noted that PTI’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi was elected as the new prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on August 4, 2021.

Niazi received 33 votes, as he had the support of 32 lawmakers of the PTI and one other of the Muslim Conference.