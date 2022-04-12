KP Assembly reposes its trust in CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR: The provincial legislative Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday reposed confidence in Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with a heavy margin.

The provincial assembly meeting was chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani.

High attendance from both treasury and opposition benches was witnessed. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, his special aides, dignitaries and high officials were also present during the special assembly session.

The provincial legislature’s 88 members passed a resolution in support of CM Mahmood Khan, while three members cast vote against him.

“We resolutely express confidence over Chief Minister Mahmood Khan,” the resolution read.

Sardar Hussain Babak, an ANP MPA, earlier said that the vote of no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition to save the assembly from dissolution in view of the situation in the Centre and Punjab.

“We were not intending for the fall of the government,” Sardar Babak said. “The constitution has provided a way to the government and the opposition,” he said. “Jamaat-e-Islami backed us to save the assembly,” he added.

Opposition files no-confidence motion against KP CM Mahmood Khan

Earlier, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said that three opposition members have submitted an application for withdrawal of the no-confidence motion, which was signed by over 40 members of the house. “The motion can be withdrawn when all signatories agree over it,” the speaker ruled.

Earlier, the opposition had decided to take back the no-confidence motion filed against the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The move came after the opposition ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, the joint opposition did not want to overthrow the provincial government. However, their no-confidence motion was aimed at preventing the dissolution of the provincial assembly. Now with Imran Khan officially removed from the PM seat, the opposition has decided to withdraw the no-confidence motion against KP CM.

On April 8th, the joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Awami National Party’s (ANP) Sardar Babak said opposition leader Akram Durrani submitted the no-confidence motion against the KP chief minister after consultation with all opposition parties.

Earlier, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Shah Farman on Monday resigned from his post while the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has also announced his resignation.

Governor Shah Farman has sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi. On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers resigned en-mass from the National Assembly and walked out of the hall before the commencement of voting for the election of the country’s new prime minister.

