Apr 12, 2022
Indian shares fall on metal stocks; inflation data in focus

Reuters 12 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday ahead of inflation data expected to build the case for an interest rate hike, with metals stocks leading the losses on concerns over demand.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.82% at 17,530.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.66% to 58,576.37.

“Hyperinflation and risk of a policy rate hike are placing the global market on its toes and are impacting the performance of equities with a rise in yield,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Inflation in India is also expected to be on the higher side in Q1, but it is expected to subside due to a reversal of commodity prices and improvement in supply.”

Tech stocks drag Indian shares ahead of TCS earnings

A Reuters poll of economists estimated that India’s retail inflation likely sped up to a 16-month high of 6.35% in March, well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band for a third straight month.

The Nifty Metals index was the top drag among sectoral indexes, with aluminium producers Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Co declining 5.9% and 3.5%, respectively.

Tech stocks were also a major drag on the benchmark index, with Nifty IT index falling 1.5% as valuations remain steep, analysts said.

Sector behemoth Tata Consultancy Services kick-started the domestic earnings season on Monday, reporting a higher profit due to large deal signings. But its shares ended down 0.1% on Tuesday.

