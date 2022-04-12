ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,459 Increased By 314.3 (0.68%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 124.5 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt should dissolve NAB, hold it accountable: Shahid Khaqan

  • Says 'weak' NAB chairman will now go after Imran Khan’s friends
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has advised the new government, led by his party, to dissolve the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying that it is time the employees are held accountable.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Khaqan claimed that NAB employees tortured and looted people for years during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) tenure.

The former PM accused the NAB chairman of being fully "under control" of the PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan, saying that he used to take instructions from the previous government.

He further said that the "weak" NAB chairman could now very well go after Khan's friends, adding that this was not PML-N's way that had always maintained "its honour and respect in politics".

Khaqan holds govt, NAB responsible for rising inflation

"Now it is time to hold NAB accountable. We are not taking revenge from anyone. We just want to expose the reality of NAB in front of public.

Accountability exists here but if you want to indulge in corruption, go to NAB, he said.

Regarding the protest movement announced by Khan, Abbasi said the new government will complete its tenure whereas Khan "will keep roaming the streets".

NAB Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Govt should dissolve NAB, hold it accountable: Shahid Khaqan

Fitch says Pakistan’s political volatility adds to external financing risk

PM raises minimum wage to Rs25,000; pensions hiked by 10pc

India hopes for Pakistan reset after Sharif election

Oil rises as Shanghai eases some COVID curbs, OPEC warns of tight supply

PSX eases eligibility requirements for investors of GEM Board Cos

Supply shortfall leads to forced power load-shedding

Additional power supply: KE refuses to make payment

Admissible refunds blocked: FTO for disciplinary action against errant taxmen

NA elects Shehbaz PM as enraged PTI MNAs quit en masse

Read more stories