Govt should dissolve NAB, hold it accountable: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has advised the new government, led by his party, to dissolve the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying that it is time the employees are held accountable.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Khaqan claimed that NAB employees tortured and looted people for years during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) tenure.

The former PM accused the NAB chairman of being fully "under control" of the PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan, saying that he used to take instructions from the previous government.

He further said that the "weak" NAB chairman could now very well go after Khan's friends, adding that this was not PML-N's way that had always maintained "its honour and respect in politics".

Khaqan holds govt, NAB responsible for rising inflation

"Now it is time to hold NAB accountable. We are not taking revenge from anyone. We just want to expose the reality of NAB in front of public.

Accountability exists here but if you want to indulge in corruption, go to NAB, he said.

Regarding the protest movement announced by Khan, Abbasi said the new government will complete its tenure whereas Khan "will keep roaming the streets".