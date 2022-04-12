Parks and horticulture department, Karachi: AC adjourns case against former DG till 27th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, Islamabad, hearing fake bank accounts case on Monday adjourned assets beyond known sources of income case against former director general (DG) Parks and Horticulture, Karachi, Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani due to absence of prosecution witness.

The Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Ashgar Ali, while hearing the case, adjourned the case against Qaimkhani and others till April 27 due to non-availability of witness. The NAB prosecutor, Waseem Javed, and the defence counsel appeared before the court.

According to the NAB Rawalpindi, the investigation revealed that Qaim khani joined government service in 1977 as assistant director (BPS-17) in Garden Directorate of Parks and Horticulture, and was subsequently, posted in Parks Department.

He was given the charge of deputy director in 1987 and was promoted to BPS-18 in 1990. He was promoted to BPS-19 in 1994 as his service of BPS-18 was considered from 1987, after the issuance of an order.

He was promoted to BPS-20 in 2003 and retired in 2011 as DG Parks and Horticulture in grade-21. The accused was interrogated by the NAB regarding his known sources of income and assets acquired by him. However, the accused did not provide details of the same.

The investigation has revealed that the total salary income earned by Qaim khani from 1977 to 2011 has been worked out to be Rs 7,541,158. Whereas, the total income from agriculture received by the accused from 2005 to 2011 was Rs 7,420,276 including share of the agricultural income from the joint land owned by his father.

The NAB investigation further revealed that Qaim khani purchased and renovated immovable properties in Karachi during his service period.

The value of the immovable properties is worked out at the actual purchase price; however, the current market price has subsequently increased. The accused has accumulated assets of over Rs 170 million (Rs 177,932,431) that are found beyond his known sources of income and for which he could not justify the legal sources. Copyright Business Recorder, 2022