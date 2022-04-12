ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Algeria tenders to buy soft wheat

Reuters 12 Apr, 2022

HAMBURG: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat for shipment to two ports only, European traders said on Sunday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but the shipment to two ports generally indicates a small purchase is planned, traders said.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, April 12, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, April 13.

The wheat is sought for shipment in several periods from the main supply regions including Europe: May 1-10, May 11-20, May 21-31, June 1-10, June 11-20 and June 21-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier. The wheat should be unloaded in the two ports of Mostaganem and/or Tenes. Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

European traders OAIC wheat prices Algeria tenders

Comments

1000 characters

Algeria tenders to buy soft wheat

NA elects Shehbaz PM as enraged PTI MNAs quit en masse

Sanjrani, not Alvi, administers oath to Shehbaz

Modi congratulates new PM

Supply shortfall leads to forced power load-shedding

Moody’s expects 3-4pc growth

PTI takes stock of situation

Additional power supply: KE refuses to make payment

Admissible refunds blocked: FTO for disciplinary action against errant taxmen

Appointment of PC chairman: terms, conditions approved

British MP Khan guilty of sex assault on 15-year-old

Read more stories