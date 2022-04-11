ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palladium jumps 5% on supply fears, inflation risks lift gold

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

Palladium prices jumped 5% on Monday to a more than two-week high propelled by supply concerns following a recent ban on trading of the metal sourced from Russia in the London hub.

Safe-haven gold, meanwhile, advanced 1% on inflation jitters amid the war in Ukraine.

Palladium climbed 4.1% to $2,526.19 per ounce by 1218 GMT, having earlier hit a peak since March 24 at $2,550.58.

Platinum rose 0.8% to $983.22.

Newly refined Russian platinum and palladium was suspended from trading in London from Friday, denying access to the metals’ biggest trade hub because of the conflict in Ukraine.

“The suspension of the Russian refiners certainly increases the concerns among market participants that the palladium market will be severely undersupplied going forward,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

Palladium, used in car exhausts as an autocatalyst to filter emissions, surged to an all-time high of $3,440.76 on March 7 driven by concerns over supply from top producer Russia.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,962.21 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high of $1,958.96. U.S. gold futures were 1.1% higher at $1,967.30.

“The war is continuing and without a clear solution and it’s becoming evident it’s becoming a long term matter,” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, an external market analyst at Kinesis, adding the March U.S. consumer price report could be an important catalyst for gold, considered an inflation hedge.

The data is due on Tuesday, and traders expect further rises due to the impact of the war on energy costs.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted increasing sanctions on Moscow, including embargoes on its energy exports.

“The recovery above the key level of $1,950 for gold and $25 for silver are two strong signals from a technical point of view.”

Spot silver rose 1.9% to $25.22 per ounce.

palladium Palladium prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palladium jumps 5% on supply fears, inflation risks lift gold

On political clarity, KSE-100 registers 1,700-point increase, its highest in history

Engagement with IMF ‘remains strong’, says Dr Baqir

Rupee registers yet another gain, up 0.96% against US dollar

Moody’s maintains ‘stable outlook’ for Pakistan’s banking sector

Oil market sinks on China demand fears

SBP rebuts 'fake news' on 'large withdrawals' from Roshan Digital Accounts

Miftah Ismail says KSE-100 Index 'going up at Shehbaz speed'

Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Babar Azam bags his second ICC Player of the Month Award

Read more stories