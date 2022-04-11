ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Zaheer Abbasi 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly would elect new leader of the House today (Monday) after the approval of non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran and acceptance of the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The objections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif were rejected and PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan stated that they have opposed the candidature of Shehbaz Sharif on the basis that he has been facing corruption charges and is on bail in various cases.

Earlier an opposition delegation comprising Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and nominators of Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer reached National Assembly Secretariat to submit Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s nominators were Amir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan while earlier on behalf of PTI, Maleeka Bukhari received nomination papers from the Assembly Secretariat. She said that the decision to this effect was taken in the Core Committee meeting of their party.

Caught at deep midwicket

The meeting chaired by former Prime Minister Imran Khan also discussed their future strategy in view of the current political situation.

The National Assembly would meet on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2 pm.

NNI adds: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his cabinet have been de-notified on Sunday.

The Cabinet Division has issued the notification of the success of no-confidence motion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Shah Mehmood Qureshi PTI nomination papers Election for Leader of House

Comments

1000 characters

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

PKR ends with 0.32pc change

Read more stories