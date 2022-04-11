Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly would elect new leader of the House today (Monday) after the approval of non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran and acceptance of the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The objections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif were rejected and PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan stated that they have opposed the candidature of Shehbaz Sharif on the basis that he has been facing corruption charges and is on bail in various cases.

Earlier an opposition delegation comprising Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and nominators of Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer reached National Assembly Secretariat to submit Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s nominators were Amir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan while earlier on behalf of PTI, Maleeka Bukhari received nomination papers from the Assembly Secretariat. She said that the decision to this effect was taken in the Core Committee meeting of their party.

The meeting chaired by former Prime Minister Imran Khan also discussed their future strategy in view of the current political situation.

The National Assembly would meet on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2 pm.

NNI adds: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his cabinet have been de-notified on Sunday.

The Cabinet Division has issued the notification of the success of no-confidence motion.

