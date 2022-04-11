ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Pakistan

NA session: Policemen lauded for ensuring law and order

APP 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Sunday lauded the role of policemen for maintaining law and order during the National Assembly session in the federal capital.

He acknowledged the services of Jawans and officers and appreciated them for performing their duties vigilantly day and night. Talking to media here, he said the personnel had fulfilled their responsibilities with dedication.

The Capital police, he said, had made extensive security arrangements for the crucial National Assembly session amid fears of a law and order situation. In the wake of the developing political scenario in the National Assembly during the last week there was a fear of the emergence of a law and order situation in the city in general and around the federal capital in particular, he added.

The policemen ensured foolproof security at Red Zone and other important buildings situated on Constitution Avenue. They had also provided security to mosques and other worship places after the sighting of the Ramazan crescent.

The top brass of Islamabad police, including SSP operations, SSP traffic remained on high alert. Some senior officers also visited the Parliament House, he maintained. The personnel of Falcons and Eagle Squad were deputed including lady police and other officials.

They had maintained effective coordination with civil administration and other law enforcement agencies including Rangers and policemen of other districts. No unauthorised person or vehicle was allowed to enter the Red Zone and the assembly premises.

Thorough checking was carried out of those going towards the National Assembly. The Police Emergency Response Unit remained on patrolling duty in the areas surrounding the assembly, said IGP.

He said Islamabad Safe City Authority cameras were also monitored for surveillance of the routes and locations deemed sensitive with respect to security requirements. Meanwhile, the capital police chief had also joined the personnel on duty in Iftar to boost their morale.

NA session Federal Capital IGP policemen

