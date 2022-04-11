‘Over 500 school buildings whitewashed in 3 months’

PESHAWAR: A meeting of District Steering Committee of Education Department was held under the chairmanship of Deputy commissioner Abbottabad wherein it was stated that more than 500 schools have been whitewashed and other facilities including furniture would be provided soon to these.

DMO Education Monitoring Authority Ansar Mahmood briefed about the performance from January to March 2022 and the performance and minutes of the previous steering committee.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad regarding demarcation of GPS Bagh, GPS Sherbai Syedan, GPS Dheri Meera, GPS Khokhar and other schools. DC Abbottabad briefed the CEO male and Female on the cleanliness of schools, whitewash, according to which 200 females and 295 male schools have been whitewashed. He directed to complete the process of procurement of furniture as soon as possible. Regarding the monitoring, DMO Abbottabad shared details.

DC Abbottabad directed to ensure strict action against staff absenteeism and other violations. He issued instructions regarding the provision of code to schools operating without EMIS code to further improve the quality of monitoring, provision of facilities and education process in schools.

The program officer from Elementary Education Foundation gave a briefing regarding the briefing foundation. DC Abbottabad also issued instructions to DEOs and DMOs regarding improvement of schools and improvement of monitoring systems. He also issued necessary instructions regarding repair of buildings in different schools, repair of boundary walls etc.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Tariqullah, District Monitoring Officer Education Monitoring Authority Ansar Mahmood, District Education Officer Mail, District Education Officer Female and officials of other relevant departments including Education Department.

