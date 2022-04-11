Five terrorists killed in Bannu shootout

BANNU: At least five terrorists were killed on Sunday in a shootout with police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Zindi Falak Sher area of Bannu. According to Bannu police, the slain terrorists belonged to Commander Akhtar Muhammad alias Khalil Group and Commander Zargul alias Uncle Group of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The police, flanked by the CTD, conducted an operation on a tip-off about the presence of the terrorists in the area.

Five terrorists were killed in the shootout while many of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police and the CTD launched a joint search operation for the arrest of the fleeing terrorists. The police also recovered modern weapons, identity cards, mobile phones, a motorcycle and other equipment from the slain terrorists.