His ultimate ouster

Why did prime minister (former now) Imran Khan act so irresponsibly? His approach to the no-confidence motion was highly questionable, to say the least. He could have avoided his rather unceremonious exit by tendering resignation. But one thing is quite clear about him. This crisis must have taught him a lesson or two. That he’s an upright person is a fact. But his inexperience has cost him the prime ministership.

Naushaba Hidayat (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022