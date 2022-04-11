Efforts to get Hamza elected as Punjab CM pick up pace

LAHORE: The political temperature of Punjab has climbed up with the successful removal of prime minister Imran Khan at the Centre through a vote of no-confidence.

The opposition alliance in Punjab has speeded up its efforts for having Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz elected as the chief minister of the province.

It is learnt that the MPAs of the opposition alliance have been asked to stay in Lahore [at Swiss Hotel] till voting for the Punjab chief minister.

The opposition also claims to have achieved the required numbers for the successful election of Hamza Shehbaz as the Chief Minister of Punjab.