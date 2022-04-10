ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
China ferrous falls as Covid curbs slow consumption

Reuters 10 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese ferrous futures fell on Friday, with steel prices losing more than 2%, as production at mills and consumption were hit by the country’s most severe COVID-19 wave since the Wuhan outbreak.

Weekly apparent consumption of main steel products in China stood at 9.6 million tonnes this week, down 3% from the week earlier, according to Reuters calculation based on production and inventory data compiled by Mysteel consultancy.

Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, declined 2.5% to 4,962 yuan ($779.74) a tonne, as of 0315 GMT, and was down 3.6% for the week.

Hot-rolled coils futures, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 2% to 5,137 yuan per tonne and was down 3.2% for the week. Stainless steel prices on the Shanghai bourse, for May delivery, faltered 3.2% to 19,950 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, slipped 2.5% to 890 yuan a tonne and was set to decline 3.3% this week. Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China, assessed by SteelHome consultancy, declined $2.5 to $157 a tonne on Thursday.

“Impact on finished product demand and raw material transportation from this round of pandemic outbreak still continues, short-term demand (for iron ore) is hard to rise significantly,” Haitong Futures wrote in a note.

However, iron ore consumption could increase if the COVID situation is well controlled and construction activities recover in the second quarter, it added. The most-traded May contract of coking coal was down 1.4% to 3,183 yuan a tonne and coke prices slid 1.2% at 4,019 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai Futures Exchange COVID19 steel prices China ferrous steel products in China Construction material steel rebar

