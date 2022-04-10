Reham reaches Parliament to witness no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD: Reham Khan, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reached the Parliament House on Saturday to witness the almost certain ouster of her ex-husband from power as a result of voting on the opposition’s no-trust motion.

Rehman Khan met with PML-N leaders and made videos with them. She also recited some poetry to them.

In a lighter tone, she said “Where is Niazi today; Come to assembly if you want a contest.”

Reham, the second wife of PM Imran after Jemima Goldsmith, came to limelight when she married him on 6 January 2015, when he was the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman.

However, the knot did not last long as it ended towards the end of the same year on October 30 due to some differences between the two.

Later, before the general elections of 2018, her memoirs were published which contained extremely derogatory content about her ex-husband, and was not well-received, particularly by Imran’s supporters, who thought that its publication was planned to damage prospects of his party’s win in the elections.

There was a general impression that she had been used by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), main rival of PTI, to bring a bad name to Imran and lower him in the eyes of people.

Saturday’s showing up at the Parliament reflects that Reham Khan wanted to see with her own eyes the ouster of her ex-husband’s government.