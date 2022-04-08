ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gas supply to Guddu power plant: MPCL demands execution of term sheet

Mushtaq Ghumman 08 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: M/s Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has asked Genco Holding Company Limited to execute already agreed term sheet to avoid 110-MMCFD gas disconnection to Guddu Thermal Power Plant.

Hasan Mehmood, Director- Business Development and Commercial, MPCL has sent a letter to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Genco Holding Company Limited, wherein reference of MPCL letter of March 25, 2022 and other previous correspondence pertaining to extension and execution of term sheet for supply of 110 MMCFD gas to TPS Guddu was cited.

According to Director Business and Commercial, in the email correspondence of February 16, 2021, MPCL was apprised that Central Power Generation Company Ltd (CPGCL) has agreed in principle with the supplemental term sheet, and will be signing it immediately after obtaining approval from its Board of Directors. “However, no response or update has been received from CPGCL, despite our follow ups, regarding the subject matter till date.”

MPCL argues that the validity of the term sheet with TPS Guddu expired on February 8, 2020; however, MPCL in the larger national interest has still been supplying gas as per requirement. Thereafter, the negotiated term sheet (which is yet to be executed by CPGCL), having extended validity till February 8, 2022, has also expired.

“We would again like to reiterate that having a legally enforceable arrangement in place for the supply of 110 MMSCFD gas to TPS Guddu is imperative, especially considering the prevailing situation of receivables, irregular payments, and low/ erratic off-take,” he added.

M/s MPCL maintained that being a listed company, it has very strict audit and regulatory oversight with respect to having a legal gas supply agreement with its customers, adding that in the absence of a signed term sheets, MPCL will not be in a position to continue its supply of gas to TPS Guddu and will be forced to discontinue its gas supply.

MPCL has requested M/s CPGCL that term sheet be executed with a further extended validity of June 30, 2022 at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mpcl Guddu Power Plant CPGCL TPS Guddu

Comments

1000 characters

Gas supply to Guddu power plant: MPCL demands execution of term sheet

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

ECP says it cannot hold polls in 90 days

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

Inflation and external stability: Policy rate hiked to 12.25pc at MPC emergency meeting

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Recovery of advance tax: NHA challenges FBR’s bank account attachment move

Read more stories