Qasim Suri, Mazari trade barbs over ‘slave’ remarks

LAHORE: The deputy speakers of the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri and Dost Muhammad Mazari, on Thursday traded barbs on Twitter after the latter attempted to ditch the party.

Dost Muhammad Mazari said in a message on micro-blogging site that he refused to become Qasim Khan Suri as he could not abrogate the Constitution.

“Imran Khan could declare me a traitor,” he said.

Responding to him, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly said that Mazari could never become Qasim Khan Suri as it would require him to have loyalty, courage, love with the homeland, hatred to slavery, conscience in his blood.

“You received vote and deputy speakership in the name of Imran Khan and sold out your conscience to the salves of Farangis [foreigners]”, he said while terming him as the one who sold out his conscience and a slave.