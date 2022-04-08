ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
PARTLY FACETIOUS: All our finance ministers have been rich!

“The Khan has delivered on his pledge…” “Oh dear! This is not the time to be facetious you know, things are...
Anjum Ibrahim 08 Apr, 2022

“The Khan has delivered on his pledge…”

“Oh dear! This is not the time to be facetious you know, things are going out of hand — the rupee is eroding, the stock market — not the playground of the poor or even middle income earners…”

“Hey all our finance ministers have referred to the stock market as an indicator of…”

“Because all our finance ministers have been rich.”

“You may have something in that! I mean when Dar sahib was an accountant he was Minister of Commerce but when he became very wealthy he was made the finance minister…then there is Hafeez Sheikh, OK his money is sourced to a long career in an international institution where you pay no taxes which may explain why he failed in tax reforms….”

“That was not his fault, it was those dratted people in the FBR, in any case you know as well as that Dar’s portfolio changed after a marriage.”

“Right and Asad Umar worked for a big fertilizer company and there is a lot of money in fertilizers as The Buzz made us aware and…”

“It wasn’t just a fertilizer company you know…”

“OK, but he is a moneyed man right?”

“That’s a relative statement — not as moneyed as say Tareen and Aleem Khan…”

“Tareen the estranged!”

“Nope, Tareen the not estranged yet, the last finance minister, who either sold his bank or is in the process of selling his bank and that my friend doesn’t indicate he is poor.”

“Right, he is not eligible for Benazir Income Support Programme but anyway the pledge I was referring to that The Khan delivered is he has created a new Pakistan…”

“Right, never in our fledgling democracy has a civilian prime minister flouted rules of business of the national assembly so blatantly…”

“That’s not The Khan – a man educated in Oxford isn’t going to do something like that though I hear Montecito…”

“And my response to you: dash dash dash…”

“Oh dear, anyway that is not what I meant when I said The Khan has delivered a new Pakistan. What I meant was he has divided the Chaudhary camp which no one succeeded in before.”

“Ha ha, indeed that is true and I reckon daddy Elahi has gone a tad too far to back down but seriously with 10 seats in a house of 371 he thinks he can win…”

“That my friend is ambition — not like Caesar’s ambition but like…like Cassius, the chief plotter…”

“Let me quote Robert Kennedy to you: every generation inherits a world it never made; and, as it does, it automatically becomes the trustee of that world for those who come after.”

“Did you just quote an American? Off with your head.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Umar Ishaq Dar PARTLY FACETIOUS Shaukat Tareen finance ministers

