ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

GECS reveals concerns about operating costs, warns of economic shocks

Recorder Report 08 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The latest edition of the Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS) from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and Institute of Management Accountants (ACCA) reveals worries about operating costs, with warnings of future economic shocks and increased risks. Conducted just before and during the war in Ukraine, the results understandably point to economic turbulence in the coming months.

GECS’s index of concern about operating costs jumped again in the latest survey by nine percentage points and is now at its highest level on record at 62%. It tracks the effects of rising energy and transport costs caused by supply chain shortages and disruption.

In the Q1 survey, global confidence and global orders were little changed, up by four points to +9 for confidence and by two points to -3 for orders. Other economic activity indicators, such as employment and capital spending improved. Overall, the Q1 survey maintains the trend of modest overall growth through to the middle of the year, well down from the strong post-pandemic recovery of 2021. GECS’s two ‘fear’ indices – measured by concern that customers and suppliers may go out of business – were little changed in the Q1 survey, down by two points and one point respectively.

ACCA’s chief economist Michael Taylor commented: ‘The main economic effect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been to push oil, gas, wheat, and other commodity prices much higher. This will propel inflation to even greater heights, squeezing real incomes and slowing economic growth. Compared with previous forecasts, global growth may be reduced by as much as one percentage point this year, to around 3.25%.’

Regarding the two biggest economic risks – 51% respondents said: supply-chain disruption and 50% said renewed COVID restrictions.

We expect U.S. interest rates to rise steadily this year, and this may result in a tightening of global financial conditions. Removing the exceptional policy ease introduced to mitigate the effects of the pandemic was always going to be tricky.

Central banks in advanced economies face a difficult judgment-call that could result either in over-tight policy causing recession or too easy policy embedding inflation and inflation expectations.

Future policies need to be thought through and stress-tested.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ACCA GECS operating costs economic shocks

Comments

1000 characters

GECS reveals concerns about operating costs, warns of economic shocks

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

ECP says it cannot hold polls in 90 days

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

Inflation and external stability: Policy rate hiked to 12.25pc at MPC emergency meeting

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Recovery of advance tax: NHA challenges FBR’s bank account attachment move

Read more stories