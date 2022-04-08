ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
KMU inaugurates new girls’ hostel

Recorder Report 08 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Newly constructed hostel for girl students of Khyber Medical University’s (KMU) Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Institute of Digital Sciences (KIDS) was inaugurated at the Kohat Development Authority (KDA), Kohat.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq along with Prof Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean clinical sciences Prof Dr Musarat Jabeen, Principal of KIMS, and Dr Fahimullah Principal KIDS inaugurated the new girl’s hostel. Faculty, administrative officers and students were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural function, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that the construction of Girl’s Hostel has solved a long-standing problem of KIMS and KIDS female students for which “we are thankful to Allah Almighty”. He said that along with the completion of hostels, the construction of new buildings for both the colleges is also in the final stages.

Later, addressing as chief guest the “white coat ceremony” held in honour of the newly admitted MBBS and BDS students and their parents at KIMS, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that our mission is to make KIMS and KIDS ideal colleges in the region and all necessary steps will be taken in this regard on priority basis.

He said that in appointments and admissions intercession culture is being discouraged in KMU. “My doors are open for all. We are committed to the policy of promoting merit culture and no compromise will be made on it.”

Prof Haq said that the rate of female doctors in Pakistan is increasing rapidly. Most female doctors quit their jobs after obtaining a degree. “We should work in an environment and culture where women can practise their profession because female doctors are very expensive and their services are of utmost importance.” He said that there is a need to motivate women doctors to work which is a big challenge for all of us.

Prof Dr Haq also said that KMU has zero tolerance for harassment. He advised the students to dedicate their life to the service of humanity. “The pleasure of God and selfless service to humanity should be our real goal and purpose of life.” He said that it is a matter of honour not only for you but also for your parents to get admission in the prestigious colleges of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KDA KIMS Kohat Development Authority Prof Dr Zia ul Haq

