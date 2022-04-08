KMU inaugurates new girls’ hostel

PESHAWAR: Newly constructed hostel for girl students of Khyber Medical University’s (KMU) Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Institute of Digital Sciences (KIDS) was inaugurated at the Kohat Development Authority (KDA), Kohat.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq along with Prof Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean clinical sciences Prof Dr Musarat Jabeen, Principal of KIMS, and Dr Fahimullah Principal KIDS inaugurated the new girl’s hostel. Faculty, administrative officers and students were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural function, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that the construction of Girl’s Hostel has solved a long-standing problem of KIMS and KIDS female students for which “we are thankful to Allah Almighty”. He said that along with the completion of hostels, the construction of new buildings for both the colleges is also in the final stages.

Later, addressing as chief guest the “white coat ceremony” held in honour of the newly admitted MBBS and BDS students and their parents at KIMS, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that our mission is to make KIMS and KIDS ideal colleges in the region and all necessary steps will be taken in this regard on priority basis.

He said that in appointments and admissions intercession culture is being discouraged in KMU. “My doors are open for all. We are committed to the policy of promoting merit culture and no compromise will be made on it.”

Prof Haq said that the rate of female doctors in Pakistan is increasing rapidly. Most female doctors quit their jobs after obtaining a degree. “We should work in an environment and culture where women can practise their profession because female doctors are very expensive and their services are of utmost importance.” He said that there is a need to motivate women doctors to work which is a big challenge for all of us.

Prof Dr Haq also said that KMU has zero tolerance for harassment. He advised the students to dedicate their life to the service of humanity. “The pleasure of God and selfless service to humanity should be our real goal and purpose of life.” He said that it is a matter of honour not only for you but also for your parents to get admission in the prestigious colleges of the province.

