ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey’s Cavusoglu says Blinken invited him for first talks in three years

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday his US counterpart Antony Blinken invited him for talks on May 18, which would mark the first in three years between the NATO members that have taken steps to improve long-strained ties.

Ankara and Washington have jousted over several issues including Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defences, which triggered US sanctions and Ankara’s removal from a F-35 fighter jet programme where it was a buyer and manufacturer.

Ankara has said those moves were unjust given it was unable to procure missile defences from NATO allies on satisfactory terms.

US sanctions Russia’s Sberbank, Putin’s daughters, bans investment

Still, the two governments launched a joint mechanism this week to address frictions and boost cooperation, including a Turkish request to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 jets and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing fleet.

Speaking in Brussels after a NATO meeting, Cavusoglu said talks on the F-16s were going well and he welcomed reports that the US administration sent a letter to Congress saying the sale would serve US interests and NATO.

“In order to hold a meeting at the foreign ministers level, Antony Blinken invited me to Washington on May 18, and we will evaluate this at that meeting,” he said.

Ankara and Washington also disagree over policies in Syria and the eastern Mediterranean.

Yet Turkey has ramped up engagement with Western allies since Russia invaded Ukraine. It has maritime borders and good ties with both Russia and Ukraine, and its efforts at mediating the conflict have been welcomed in the West.

US Senate backs suspension of normal trade relations with Russia

Cavusoglu added he and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly agreed in Brussels to work to overcome an embargo imposed on Ankara that targeted some equipment, including for its armed Bayraktar TB2 drones. It has sold the drones to Ukraine despite Russian objections.

He also discussed with Italy’s foreign minister efforts to revive the procurement of SAMP-T air defence systems from the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium, after talks between the Italian, French and Turkish leaders last month.

NATO Mevlut Cavusoglu US sanctions Antony Blinken

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey’s Cavusoglu says Blinken invited him for first talks in three years

We will give a genuine surprise, not a fake one: Shehbaz Sharif

At emergency MPC meeting, SBP raises policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25%

Rupee continues to plummet, closes at over 188 against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $728mn

Economic and political turmoil: KSE-100 down 0.74%

ECP says 'free and fair' elections not possible until October 2022

Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger

Russia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal

India claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

US Treasury secretary calls for improved cryptocurrency rules

Read more stories