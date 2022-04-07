ANL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.2%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
GTECH 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
TPL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPLP 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 75.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.07%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,378 Decreased By -35 (-0.79%)
BR30 15,663 Decreased By -105.6 (-0.67%)
KSE100 43,900 Decreased By -211.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,757 Decreased By -84.6 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 07 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The suspected benami properties in the federal capital cannot be investigated by the Benami authorities including Benami Zone of Islamabad due to non-submission of the information by the concerned revenue/ development authority.

Sources told Business Recorder that the anti-benami drive was started in August 2019 by the Prime Minister’s Office. The PM office had directed all revenue authorities of provinces to report suspicious benami transactions to benami authorities within one month. The same letter was also directed to chief commissioner ICT and chairman CDA Islamabad.

Revenue authorities of provinces forwarded the information on suspected benami properties to benami authorities and some good cases were also framed. Chief Commissioner ICT submitted the information after much delay; however, the chairman CDA has not submitted the information till date which was required to be submitted within one month from the writing of letter in August 2019. He was also sent reminders several times but in blatant violation of the Prime Minister’s Office’s instructions no such information has been provided despite lapse of 30 months.

The letter issued by the Prime Minister’s Office required the authorities to submit information on prescribed format or if there was no suspected benami property in their jurisdiction then a certificate to that effect that there is no benami property in their jurisdiction should be submitted. But neither the information nor the certificate has been submitted even after lapse of 30 months. Islamabad where prices of land are very high can be a good source of information on suspected benami properties but bureaucratic hurdles have deprived the benami authorities from information, as well as, legal action besides making directive of Prime Minister Office ineffective.

They added that the benami transactions which have been identified by Benami Zones are transactions in agricultural land, residential plots, and houses, bank accounts, luxury vehicles, stocks, and business transactions. Enforcement of the benami law would also lead to taxation on the right person, resolution of inheritance issues, reduced burden of litigation in civil courts and appellate courts and elimination of financial crimes committed through identity theft.

On the administrative side, Pakistan has been divided into three zones, i.e., Islamabad Zone, Lahore Zone, and Karachi Zone. Each zone has its own jurisdiction and headed by a Commissioner who is assisted by inquiry officers. Three zones have already started their work and more than 100 references have been filed for adjudication. Zones are getting information on benami transactions from multiple sources and inquiries are under way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CDA ICT Benami properties Benami authorities

Comments

1000 characters

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories