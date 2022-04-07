PM describes opposition leaders as ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the people are always the strongest defenders of a country’s sovereignty and democracy.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he urged the people to come out at this critical juncture and play their role.

“It is the people who must come out & defend against this latest & biggest assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty & democracy by a foreign power through local collaborators – our Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the people were always the strongest defenders of a country’s sovereignty and democracy.

The prime minister was referring to the official communication from the US government through Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington asking that all of Pakistan’s misgivings would be pardoned if the no-confidence motion against him succeeds.

However, the country would be in trouble if the no-confidence motion against the prime minister fails, according to the official communication.