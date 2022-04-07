ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
Fawad, Asad seek stability in country

Nuzhat Nazar 07 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the longer the case of no-trust move would remain in the court; the more instability the country would face.

While talking to media alongside Asad Umar, he said that stability should come in Pakistan.

Fawad said the Supreme Court had to see whether the Constitution would be considered in its entirety or would it look at any one point. He further inquired whether Article 63A of the Constitution had not been violated.

Fawad said the demand of the opposition was that there should be elections. “I would like to ask the opposition to take care of the country as well,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said if Maryam Nawaz knew about Farah Khan for three years then why did she keep the evidence hidden.

Secretary General of PTI Asad Umar said it was the most sagacious decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce the new elections.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said it was the people who had to decide as whose parties’ narrative was right.

Umar asked other political parties to compete with the PTI in the elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry Asad Umar Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan no trust move

