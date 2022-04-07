Ramazan relief package successfully launched through USC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has successfully launched the Ramazan Relief Package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to provide special subsidy on 19 basic items for the convenience of the people. Special discounts of up to 15 percent are also being offered on over 1,500 items available at utility stores.

The USC of Pakistan has ensured uninterrupted supply of all items through more than 4,000 stores spread across the country. All the stores across the country are crowded with people. USC is providing large quantities of subsidized items.

Consumers are requested to visit the stores early in the day to avoid rush and bring a copy of their ID card with them so that they can easily avail the Ramazan package. More than 1.6 million families have benefited from this package since April 1.

This year’s Ramazan package of utility stores is also significant because the corporation has adapted its store system to the modern lines of the ERP system in a very short period of time, which is the largest system of digitization in any government institution, Through this system the operational affairs of utility stores have been made fully automated and transparent and during the month of Ramazan, better services are being provided to the customers than ever before.

In order to discourage black marketing and sale of subsidized food items in bulk, the management of the corporation has decided that subsidized items will not be sold in bulk so that more consumers can benefit from the Ramazan relief package.

