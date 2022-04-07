23 NAB officers promoted

ISLAMABAD: Follo-wing the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), 23 assistant directors of (BPS -17) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday were promoted to the post of deputy directors BPS-18.

According to a notification issued by the NAB, consequent upon the recommendations of DPC-I; that met on February 23, duly approved by Director General (DG) HRM, 23 assistant directors of the NAB have been promoted to the post of deputy directors on regular basis with immediate effect.

