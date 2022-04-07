ICT teams impose fines on shopkeepers for overcharging

ISLAMABAD: Special teams of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration headed by magistrates on Wednesday imposed fines on shopkeepers for overcharging customers and selling substandard food items.

The shopkeepers of various markets were fined during surprise raids conducted by the magistrates, an official of the ICT administration said.

He said that following the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat daily price-checking would continue unabated in the holy month.

As per details, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed inspected fruit, vegetable, chicken, milk shops, general stores, cash & carry etc for prices, quality and overall hygiene in the areas of Prime Minister Colony and Diplomatic Enclave. He imposed fines against on 25 shopkeepers for overcharging and for not maintaining hygiene standards.

Likewise, other magistrates inspected the prices of essential commodities and issued fines and warned as per law.

