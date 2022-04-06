ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
Business & Finance

Citi announces referral arrangement with Haball

  • Will facilitate clients’ real-time B2B settlement
Press Release 06 Apr, 2022
Citibank N.A. Pakistan announces it has entered into a referral arrangement with Haball Pvt Ltd: Photo courtesy: Citi
Citibank N.A. Pakistan announces it has entered into a referral arrangement with Haball Pvt Ltd: Photo courtesy: Citi

KARACHI: Citibank N.A. Pakistan announced that it has entered into a referral arrangement with Haball Pvt Ltd providing corporate clients a digital receivables solution which enables real-time reporting and reconciliation.

Haball, a B2B fintech company, offers businesses and their stakeholders a platform which enables electronic invoicing and digital receivables in real-time, along with instant information that can be customized to the client’s requirements and preferred format.

Through the referral with Haball, Citi’s clients will be able to digitise the entire order-to-cash lifecycle on Haball’s platform, enabling open-loop collections and automatic reconciliation, with the added convenience of receiving collections directly into their accounts with Citi.

CEO and founder of Haball, Omer bin Ahsan, said, "We are excited about the referral arrangement with Citi which is yet another milestone in building a robust B2B ecosystem across Pakistan. With top blue chip market players already integrated into our platform, Citi's addition will certainly benefit businesses towards enabling context driven payments."

"Citi is keen on engaging market leaders in the fintech space to further enhance our clients' transactional experience," said Iqbal Azeem, Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions at Citi Pakistan. "Haball's unified platform allows open loop and digital B2B transactions, hence automating the entire order-to-cash lifecycle for Citi’s clients and their stakeholders."

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables Citi clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

