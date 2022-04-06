ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Indian shares fall on inflation worries, prospect of aggressive Fed hikes

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, pulled down by heavyweight financials, as concerns over surging inflation and prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.83% at 17,807.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.94% to 59,610.41, in line with global markets after hawkish comments from a Fed policymaker.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said overnight she expected a combination of interest rate hikes and a rapid balance sheet runoff this year.

“Markets will be remaining in a cautious zone ahead of the Fed minutes, as well as the RBI’s policy meeting,” said Prashanth Tapse, vice president (research), Mehta Equities.

“Inflation is a new war for the whole world for another six to eight months, that would keep emerging markets like India under pressure. Markets will be very volatile because of this and we may see the impact of it in companies’ Q1 numbers.”

Indian shares end lower as financials, inflation woes drag

Oil marketing companies in India continued to raise pump prices on the back of elevated global crude prices, sparking worries of an acceleration in inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) three-day monetary policy meeting begins on Wednesday, while the Fed will release later in the day minutes of its meeting, which investors will scrutinise for clues on rate hikes.

The RBI will delay its first interest rate rise by at least four months to August at the earliest, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The Nifty Bank index fell 1.14% and the finance index dropped 1.6%, falling for a second straight session after a more than 4% jump on Monday.

Paytm parent One 97 Communications’ shares rose 4.6% after the digital payments firm said it should be able to achieve a breakeven for a key metric of profitability in one-and-a-half years.

