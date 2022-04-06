ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Pakistan

Shehbaz rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for interim prime minister

  • Leader of the Opposition in NA says Deputy Speaker's ruling on the no-trust vote was 'unconstitutional'
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Apr, 2022

Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposal to appoint former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister, saying that the ruling of the National Assembly Deputy Speaker on the no-trust vote was "unconstitutional," Aaj News reported.

Earlier, PM Imran had nominated Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister.

PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as interim prime minister

Shehbaz was responding to Dr Arif Alvi's letter, which he wrote on Sunday, requesting PM Imran and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly to propose a name for appointment as caretaker prime minister for holding general elections in the country.

President Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly and the Cabinet under Article 58(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan and ordered fresh elections in the country, on the advice of PM Imran.

Have not received any letter regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

The President had written the letter under Article 224-A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan to the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

He conveyed to both the leaders that in case, the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition, respectively, in pursuance of Article 224-A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

He further wrote that the incumbent prime minister shall continue to hold the Office of the Prime Minister till the appointment of the caretaker prime minister under Article 224A(4) of the Constitution.

It is worth mentioning that the Constitution of the country empowers the president, under Article 224-A(1), to appoint a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

Alvi asks Imran, Shehbaz to suggest nominee for top post

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Dr Arif Alvi Imran Khan CJP Gulzar Ahmed

