ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Japan's Nikkei posts biggest fall in four weeks after hawkish Fed comments

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday by its most in nearly four weeks, tracking Wall Street as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials raised prospects of bigger rate hikes and stoked worries about a slowdown in economic growth.

The Nikkei lost 1.58% to close at 27,350.30, posting its biggest daily fall since March 11.

The broader Topix slipped 1.34% to 1,922.91. Wall Street's main indexes fell overnight, dragged down by tech and other growth stocks, after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expected rapid reductions to the central bank's balance sheet alongside increases to the benchmark interest rate.

"Brainard's remarks hit investor sentiment, and the overnight decline in Nasdaq prompted a sell-off in technology stocks today," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"But overall, the Japanese market is relatively cheap, so I expect some demand for buying stocks at a decline." Minutes of last month's Fed meeting, due at 1800 GMT, may add detail to policymakers' thinking about how quickly they could move to reduce bond holdings and lift interest rates.

Tokyo stocks open lower as Ukraine hopes recede

In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron dragged down the Nikkei the most, falling 3.63%, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group, which fell 2.81%.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries lost 3.52%.

Refining was the only sector that rose among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, advancing 1.35%.

Cosmo Energy Holdings surged 13.44% after a fund backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami obtained a 5.81% stake in the crude oil importer and refiner. Peer Idemitsu Kosan rose 1.67%.

Eneos Holdings reversed its early gains to edge down 0.2%.

