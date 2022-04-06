ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.85%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
FFL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
GGL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.58%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.76%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,404 Increased By 12.2 (0.28%)
BR30 15,696 Increased By 54 (0.35%)
KSE100 44,096 Increased By 167.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,831 Increased By 78.1 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia dollar off 10-month top, market bets the farm on June rate hike

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar found broad support on Wednesday as the market narrowed the odds on a local rate hike as soon as June, but got dragged from 10-month peaks by an even more hawkish outlook for US monetary policy.

The Aussie was resting at $0.7581, having reached as high as $0.7661 overnight.

That leaves $0.7660 as resistance along with $0.7715, while support lies at $0.7575 and $0.7535.

The kiwi dollar was back at $0.6948, having briefly reached a five-month top at $0.7034 overnight.

Support lies around $0.6935 and the 200-day moving average of $0.6910. The pullback came after US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard flagged a rapid runoff in the central bank's balance sheet to add to rapid hikes in interest rates.

The aggressive outlook offset a hawkish turn by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which on Tuesday dropped a pledge to be patient on policy amid accelerating inflation.

RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock appears before the Senate later Wednesday and could expand on the language change.

The shift sent local banks scrambling to bring forward the timing of a first rate hike, with ANZ now tipping a move to 0.25% in June rather than September.

It also sees quarter-point moves in July, August and November to take the cash rate to 1.0% by year end.

Australia, NZ dollars underpinned by commodities, yields

Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac, was also surprised by the RBA's sudden mood swing.

"There has been a major change in the rhetoric and the Board has now increased its flexibility to start raising rates as early as June, two months earlier than our current call which remains August," he said.

Markets have long been wagering on a move in June and, indeed, are pricing in some risk the RBA could hike all the way to 0.5% in one go.

Futures have rates at 1.90% by Christmas and 3.0% by the middle of 2023.

Yields on three-year bonds shot to their highest since late 2014 at 2.56%, further shrinking the gap to 10-year yields to just 38 basis points.

Another notable move has been a surge in the Aussie to five-year peaks on the euro as talk of more sanctions on Russia saw the single currency slide 1.1% to A$1.4380.

Suggestions the EU could ban imports of coal from Russia lifted prices in a boon for Australia as it is a major exporter of the fuel.

The government recently forecast annual earnings from coal could triple to around A$110 billion ($83.41 billion), while total resource earnings are seen rising a third to a record A$425 billion for the year to June.

Australian Dollar US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Australia dollar off 10-month top, market bets the farm on June rate hike

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

‘Threat letter’: SC urged to summon intelligence chiefs

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Treason charges levelled by PM against opposition: Shehbaz asks COAS, ISI DG to share ‘evidence’ if there’s any

Disclosure of confidential information: Independent directors of companies barred

Debt stocks jump 10pc to Rs42.76trn in 8 months

PSX introduces Sahulat Account

Five locally-produced steel goods Minimum value of supply increased

Read more stories