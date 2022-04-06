State functionaries urged not to follow Imran’s orders

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said that Imran Khan is no longer the prime minister (PM) and therefore, all the state functionaries “must not follow his unconstitutional orders”.

Senior PDM leader and official spokesperson of the opposition alliance Hafiz Hamdullah in a statement released here on Tuesday said that anyone obeying the “unconstitutional orders” will also fall into the category of Article 6 of the Constitution.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government on April 3, bulldozed the national constitution three times in a day and the killers of the Constitution were Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, PM Imran Khan, and President Arif Alvi. He said that now the people of Pakistan and the opposition alliance are waiting for the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

The nation is confident that the Supreme Court will uphold the Constitution and will declare the “unconstitutional ruling” of the deputy speaker null and void. “Now let’s see, is the Constitution a priority or the deputy speaker’s ruling”, he questioned and said the judiciary has to set an example to stop playing with the Constitution and the law.

There is a constitutional crisis in the country, the solution of which is not elections but restoration of the Constitution. How can the PDM and the united opposition go to the polls in case of constitutional violation?

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Mohammad Asif has said that Imran Khan government bulldozed the parliament to keep the corruption meter running.

Talking to media along with PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif said that Aleem Khan had said yesterday that Imran Khan and his wife had amassed wealth. Asif said that video evidence of his amassing of wealth has come to light. We had a majority in the assembly, the minority trampled on the majority.

Asif said that Imran Khan and his sister benefited the most from the amnesty schemes, Imran Khan’s hands remained in other people’s pockets all his life, he never ate bread from his own pocket. They have bankrupted Pakistan, dissolved the assembly when all tactics failed.

He said that the Establishment knows what the cable was, it has been distorted, we will not allow Imran Khan to flee, who helped in breaking the Constitution and law. Yes, Usman Buzdar will be a witness against Imran Khan. Imran Khan says people’s children are abroad, we ask which of your children are here?

Asif said that Aleem Khan has levelled serious allegations against Imran Khan and his wife. He said that everyone including Imran Khan and his family will face the law. Imran Khan has been committing the most corruption and robberies. Imran Khan is the father of these 40 thieves.

Asif said that Imran Khan and his family benefited the most from the tax amnesty schemes. The League leader said that the establishment knew what the cable was, it was distorted, all the tactics on mistrust failed and then the Assembly was dissolved unconstitutionally and illegally.

Asif said that the 2018 elections were rigged, if they consider love of Pakistan, obedience to the constitution as treason then we will continue to commit this treason. He said that the foreign funding case has not been running for seven years, now it is being heard, its decision will also come, your children do not come to Pakistan at all.

Asif said that the Supreme Court and the esteemed judges are the guardians of the Constitution and the law, here and in Lahore also the Constitution and law will prevail, we will fight elections but first, the issue of breaking the Constitution should be rectified. He said that these were his last hiccups, the drowning man was beating his hands and feet, our lawyers were fighting the case with beauty, his followers were giving the impression that Imran Khan could be a rebel but not corrupt.

Asif said there is no “king of corruption” like Imran Khan. He violated the constitution two days ago and broke the law. The PML-N leader further said that Imran Khan gives the impression that everyone else is a thief, which proves that Imran Khan is a corrupt ruler.

