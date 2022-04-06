Governor Cheema assumes charge of his office

LAHORE: Newly appointed Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema officially assumed the office of Punjab Governor on Tuesday.

The governor met the staff and employees of the Governor House.

Expressing his views on the occasion, he said, “I am honoured to be part of the struggle for a strong and independent Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the last 26 years.” He said that he will take forward the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The governor further said that he was deeply grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the confidence he had reposed in him and that he would come up to his expectations. He said that it was a matter of pride for him that on the very first day of assuming his responsibilities, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan visited the Governor House today and met senior party leaders, parliamentarians and party workers.

