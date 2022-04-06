ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares steady with eye on sanctions

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

PARIS: European shares edged higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a batch of fresh sanctions on Moscow, while France’s blue-chip index slumped after opinion polls for presidential elections due later this month tightened.

French markets woke up to the risk of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen winning this month’s elections against Emmanuel Macron after Le Pen captured 48.5% of voter intentions in a poll on Monday - the highest she has ever notched.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, paring back some gains made earlier in the day, while France’s benchmark CAC 40 index lost 1.3% to clock its worst day in nearly a month.

“A victory for Le Pen would worsen public finances and place a question mark over France’s place in Europe, unnerving investors,” said Jessica Hinds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.

“At best, (Le Pen) would undermine and frustrate European policymaking and at worst, seek to dismantle EU structures from the inside... If polls continue to move in her favour, investors are likely to become much more concerned,” Hinds said.

The spread between the yield of 10-year French and German government bonds – the premium demanded by investors to hold French debt – rose to 54 basis points, levels unseen since the COVID-19 crash of 2020.

In response to civilian killings in a Ukrainian town, the European Union proposed sweeping new sanctions, including a ban on coal imports, which, if approved, would bar Russian imports worth 9 billion euros and exports to Russia worth 10 billion euros.

European utilities outperformed on the day, gaining 2.3%. Gains across renewables also boosted the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX, which was up 1.2% at more than six-week highs.

Further boosting the utilities sector, Credit Suisse double-upgraded Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind to “outperform”, which pushed the stock up 8.6%.

“We see the evolution of regulation at the EU level as supportive to the sector, both in terms of renewables development and possible adjustments to the market design,” CS said in a note.

Meanwhile, PMI surveys showed euro zone business growth got a boost last month from the re-opening of economies, but soaring energy costs and the war threaten recovery.

The STOXX 600 index has recovered about 14% from lows hit after Russia’s “special military operation” into Ukraine began, but it is still down around 5% for the year.

Aareal Bank rose 3.4% after a buyout group seeking to take over the German lender in a $2.2 billion deal said it had secured commitments from shareholders to tender around 37% of stock after it raised its offer price again.

European shares Emmanuel Macron German government bonds blue chip index Jessica Hinds

Comments

1000 characters

European shares steady with eye on sanctions

‘Threat letter’: SC urged to summon intelligence chiefs

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Treason charges levelled by PM against opposition: Shehbaz asks COAS, ISI DG to share ‘evidence’ if there’s any

Disclosure of confidential information: Independent directors of companies barred

Debt stocks jump 10pc to Rs42.76trn in 8 months

PSX introduces Sahulat Account

Five locally-produced steel goods Minimum value of supply increased

NPCC alerts govt: Fuel paucity may severely hit power plant operations

Read more stories