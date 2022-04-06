KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 5, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
161,999,214 86,733,208 5,623,083,343 3,523,183,537
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 530,235,623 (489,865,012) 40,370,610
Local Individuals 3,965,296,420 (3,398,421,624) 566,874,795
Local Corporates 1,558,215,956 (2,165,461,362) (607,245,405)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments