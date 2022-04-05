ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower as financials, inflation woes drag

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as losses in financial stocks outweighed gains in auto companies, while fears of inflation due to rising global crude oil prices also spooked investors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.53% to 17,957.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.72% to 60,176.50.

Both the indexes had risen over 2% on Monday.

“There are too many worries. We are in a unique situation where the entire supply chain has been totally disturbed. Other commodity prices are also going up with oil,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

Brent crude prices jumped on persistent supply worries, lifting Oil & Natural Gas Corp by 2.5% while stoking fears about high inflation.

Indian shares surge

India is the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of oil, and a rise in crude prices tends to push the country’s trade and current account deficit higher while also hurting the rupee.

Prabhakar, however, said foreign funds have turned net buyers over the last two weeks, which is supporting the market.

Foreign investors have bought net $1.38 billion in equities since last Tuesday, including $1.14 billion in the previous session, Refinitiv data showed.

HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp were among the top losers in the blue-chip Nifty, falling 2.9% and 2.1%, respectively. Both companies had surged over 9% on Monday after unveiling a merger of their operations.

Zomato dropped 2.7% after India’s antitrust body said on Monday it would probe the online food aggregator over neutrality.

The Nifty bank index fell 1.5% and the finance index dropped 1.6% after gaining over 4% on Monday.

Auto companies were among the top gainers, buoyed by strong monthly sales, with the Nifty auto index rising 1.1%.

Power Grid and NTPC Ltd gained 2.5% and 3.3%, respectively, on rising power demand due to hotter weather.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end lower as financials, inflation woes drag

During 2022: Pakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of crude under Saudi Fund Programme

SC again adjourns hearing against no-confidence motion dismissal

KSE-100 trades in narrow range amid lack of clarity

Have not received any letter regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

Oil extends rally as EU considers more Russia sanctions

US blocks Russia from paying debt with dollars held in US banks: Treasury

Ahead of no-confidence vote, Kuwait's government resigns

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

FCA adjustment for Feb: Nepra approves Rs1.29 hike for K-Electric

Read more stories