ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.74%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.99%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PRL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
PTC 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
TELE 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.22%)
TPL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TPLP 18.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.44%)
TREET 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
TRG 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
UNITY 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
WAVES 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,389 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 15,637 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.15%)
KSE100 43,916 Increased By 13.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 10.8 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Australian shares climb ahead of RBA rate decision

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, as soaring oil prices lifted energy stocks and growth stocks tracked Wall Street peers higher, while investors awaited policy decision by the central bank, which is expected to stand pat on interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.45% at 7,547.7 points, as of 0121 GMT.

The benchmark ended higher on Monday. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.1% in its policy meeting on Tuesday, with a rate hike likely just weeks after a federal election in May, a Reuters poll shows, as the bank is under scrutiny to lay the groundwork for rate hikes later in the year.

Energy stocks jumped 2.9%, following a surge in the oil prices overnight as worries loomed over tighter supply with mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine increasing pressure on European countries to impose sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

Tech stocks climbed 3%, tracking a rally on Wall Street, which was boosted by mega-cap technology and growth shares and a surge in Twitter after Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk revealed his stake in the micro-blogging site.

Australian shares rise as miners hit record high, gold stocks jump

Payments solutions provider EML Payments jumped 3.4%, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc climbed 6.5%, leading gains in the technology sub-index.

Miner IGO Ltd skidded as much as 3.3% to mark its worst day in three weeks after announcing nickel producer Western Areas’ plan to terminate a A$1.10 billion ($829.07 million) acquisition deal by the nickel and lithium miner.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04% to 12,057.7.

Australian shares

