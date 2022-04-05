ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.74%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.05%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.91%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PRL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
TPLP 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.18%)
TREET 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
WAVES 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
BR100 4,386 Decreased By -8 (-0.18%)
BR30 15,643 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 43,916 Increased By 13.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 10.8 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nissan delays Ariya electric SUV sales again, citing supply chain woes

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co is pushing back the release date of the electric Ariya B6 SUV again due to a global shortage of semiconductors and other supply chain disruptions, the Japanese automaker said in a statement late on Monday.

The Ariya, Nissan’s second EV-only model after the Leaf hatchback, will now go on sale on May 12 in Japan.

The company had most recently flagged a late-March launch.

The Ariya was originally slated for a mid-2021 launch but was delayed by COVID-related chip shortages. Sales in Europe are due to start this summer and the United States in the autumn, Nissan has said.

US auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

A limited-edition version of the SUV went on sale in Japan as planned in January. Nissan pioneered mass-market electric vehicles with the Leaf in 2010.

Nissan Motor

Comments

1000 characters

Nissan delays Ariya electric SUV sales again, citing supply chain woes

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Have not received any letter from president: Shehbaz Sharif

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

FCA adjustment for Feb: Nepra approves Rs1.29 hike

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian 'genocide'

Expansion of UAE non-oil private sector holds steady in March

Read more stories