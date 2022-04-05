ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

AFP 05 Apr, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres accused governments and businesses Monday of “lying” about their efforts to stem climate change, seeking to shame them into action as the body released a landmark crisis report. The United Nations’ Secretary General said the world must ditch coal, oil and gas and go all-out to develop renewable energy without delay to avoid a “climate disaster”.

“Some government and business leaders are saying one thing — but doing another. Simply put, they are lying. And the results will be catastrophic,” Guterres said in a video message released at the same time as the UN report on how to avert the worst impacts of global warming.

The report by scientists warned that not enough is being done to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels that science shows are driving the warming of the planet.

Nearly five months after rallying world countries at the inconclusive COP26 climate summit, the UN chief hardened his rhetoric further, targeting the governments and companies who the report said must act to halt emissions.

Successive reports by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have shown that human-caused warming has already driven a rise in deadly storms, droughts, fires and floods and has even wiped out some species.

Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO

Countries agreed under the 2016 Paris accords to limit the rise in global temperatures to “well below” two degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels, and 1.5C if possible.

In the last of its latest three-part series of major reports, the IPCC warned that time has almost run out. If current policies are not improved upon, Earth is on track for 3.2C of warming, it warned.

“High-emitting governments and corporations are not just turning a blind eye; they are adding fuel to the flames,” Guterres said.

“They are choking our planet, based on their vested interests and historic investments in fossil fuels, when cheaper, renewable solutions provide green jobs, energy security, and greater price stability.” The COP26 summit saw pledges to halt deforestation, curb methane emissions, phase down coal-fired power and boost financial aid to developing countries.

