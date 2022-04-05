ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
317 Ramazan bazaars: Punjab govt releases 11,172MT of wheat to flour mills

Recorder Report 05 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has so far released 11,172 metric tons of wheat to the flour mills for supply of cheap flour in 317 Ramazan bazaars set up across the province.

According to the figures released by the Punjab Industries and Commerce department, managing the Ramazan Package, over 1.461 million bags of flour weighing 10 kilograms each have so far been provided in these specially set up temporary markets.

Out of these over one million bags has so far been sold to the faithful at the subsidised rate of Rs 450 per bag. As per report on Sunday, 278,589 bags were provided in Ramazan bazaars out of which 259,597 bags were sold. Similarly, 2,348,860 kg of sugar has been collected from sugar mills so far out of which 8, 45,628 kg of sugar has been sold, the figures added. According to the report, so far 116,471 kg of chicken meat and 6,868 dozen eggs have been sold in Ramazan bazaars. Eggs were sold at Rs 122 per dozen in Ramazan bazaars and Rs 128 per dozen in the open market. Onions, potatoes, tomatoes and other 13 essential items were also sold at the agricultural fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars according to the prices of 2021 Ramazan bazaars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

